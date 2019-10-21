Top ULFA (I) cadre nabbed

Itanagar: In a major breakthrough, the Changlang battalion of Assam Rifles along with Changlang district police has apprehended a top ULFA(I) cadre, who was planning to carry out subversive activities against the security forces, on Saturday from a remote area in the district.

The ULFA(I) cadre, identified as self-styled lance corporal Rupanto Moran (30), a resident of Tinsukia, Assam, was arrested along with huge cache of arms and ammunition from Jongphohate in Changlang district by the security forces following a week-long operation in suspected areas based on intelligence inputs.

During interrogation, the apprehended cadre revealed that he joined the banned outfit in 2016 and had undergone training at Taga Camp in Myanmar.

Before joining the outfit, he had served as private security guard in Chennai for three years, an official release said here on Sunday.

One MQ assault rifle with magazine, 49 live rounds of ammunition, combat dress and other war like materials were recovered. from his possesssion (UNI)