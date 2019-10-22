Crime update

Drugs seized

On October 16, police conducted checking at Byndihati, East Jaintia Hills and apprehended Dachwamiki Lamare (30), who was travelling in one Tata Sumo (ML-04A-5229) and recovered 0.74 grams of suspected heroin and 260 grams of Nitrazepam tablets from his possession.

Bike stolen

Wellharson Sangma lodged a complaint on October 17 that miscreants stole his motorcycle (ML-07A-7664), which was parked at Loyola College Compound, Williamnagar, East Garo Hills.

Assault

Sunjit Roy Suman lodged a complaint that on October 19, around 8.30 pm, Nitish Singh and his accomplices assaulted him with iron rods at Lower Motinagar, Shillong.

Fake birth certificates

A complaint was lodged on October 18 that two birth certificates submitted by Chham Bahadur Sunar while applying for residential certificate, were found to be fake.

Burglary

Bittu Daimary lodged a complaint that on October 19, around noon, miscreants broke into the house of Reena Bodo Musahary at Upper New Colony, Laitumkhrah and stole two laptops and Rs 7,000.

On October 18, miscreants broke into the house of Salvina Lakiang at Pohkseh, Central-II, Shillong and stole gold ornaments valued around Rs 60,000, DSLR camera worth Rs 55,000, clothes worth Rs 40,000, and Rs 10,000.

Fraud

Mamata Chakraborty lodged a complaint that on October 3, she found that Rs 92,805 had been fraudulently transferred from her Savings Account at Punjab National Bank to a PayTM account, without her knowledge.