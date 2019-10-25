PDF blames money factor for loss

SHILLONG: The People’s Democratic Front (PDF), which had posed a serious challenge for late Speaker Donkupar Roy in the 2018 Assembly elections, failed to repeat the same performance in the Shella bye-election and has blamed money factor as one of the main reasons for their loss.

Cabinet Minister and PDF MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh alleged that money factor was the main reason for the party’s loss in the bypoll saying that a huge amount of money was pumped into the constituency in the last couple of days before the election.

“ We don’t have money and we contested the election and tried to win by telling people about the lack of development in the constituency,” he said.

“ We have tried our best and our candidate was also new. Many people did not know him,” he added.

When asked if the party will file a complaint about its claim that huge money was pumped into the election, he, however, said the election is over and the result declared.

He said though there will not be any problem in the MDA alliance whether UDP or PDF won the election. The PDF this time fielded Mosjo Rock F Wanswett who stood third and secured 4327 votes.