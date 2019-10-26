Conrad inaugurates ADB funded school at Wadanang

TURA: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday unveiled the new Building of the Wadanang Secondary School, Tura which was constructed under “Supporting Human Capital Development Project in Meghalaya” funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB). It may be mentioned that this project focuses on improvement of secondary education, infrastructure and skill development. Under this project, scores of government aided secondary and higher secondary schools in the state are being upgraded with the kind of infrastructure to improve the overall learning environment for the students and so far about 14 numbers of such schools have completed in the region. The chief minister said that the project is a blessing for the students, for the people of Wadanang locality as well as Garo Hills and Meghalaya state as a whole. Magnanimous in his address by recalling the contribution of everyone in the project, the chief minister said that it was an appropriate time to thank all those people who were instrumental in bringing the project. He lauded the works of ministers of the former government, the former legislator, the present government and officials of the state in ensuring timely completion of the ADB project. “Our government is keen to take this project further which is why we have already started the second phase of the ADB project that is aimed at helping to improve the necessary requirements of various schools of the region,” said the chief minister. Special classes for Bottom 20 Schools: concerned with the average pass percentage in the whole region of Garo Hills when it came to the Class X SSLC Examinations, the Chief Minister announced that a lot of deliberations and discussions have been held over the issue with officials. “We have decided to identify the Bottom 20 schools from the region and provide special classes specifically aimed for those students appearing for the SSLC Examinations,” informed Conrad Sangma. Highlighting the problem of long winter breaks which have a telling effect on many students appearing these crucial exams, the chief minister was of the view that one of the reasons for the poor performance could be because students are heading for the tests after a long holiday break without having any preparatory classes. “We are of the view that special classes need to be given to them during the winter breaks so that they are well prepared to face the exams,” said Conrad Sangma adding that many more improvements are being planned to benefit the students in their education. The Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister and MLA of North Tura, Thomas A Sangma, while appreciating the contribution of everyone in this ADB project for Wadanang Secondary School said he was optimistic these modern facilities such as the smart classrooms, library, computers and science laboratories would immensely help the students to improve their knowledge and excel their learning capacity for the future. It may be mentioned that Wadanang Government Aided Secondary School was established in 1932 which was further upgraded to Secondary School in the year 1985 and since then has been catering to the students from various parts of the region. Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Ram Singh, Additional Director, School Education and Literacy, Tura P Ryngsai, Chairman, Tura Municipal Board and Member SMC J D Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioner, WGH Z J Sangma, President SMC, F K Marak, Secretary SMC F R Marak were among others who spoke at the inaugural function. Project Director, DRDA, WGH C N Sangma, Mathias Marak, Chairman Eco Development Society, Tura, Officials of various departments of the district, Headmistress, Wadanang Secondary School Tura, Merry Mercy A Sangma, Senior Citizens and people of the locality and staff and students of the School were among others present at the function. Outdoor gymnasium at DC Park: The chief minister inaugurated Tura’s first open air gymnasium at the Children’s Park (formerly DC Park) on Saturday afternoon. The project has been sanctioned under the CMSUDF funding for 2019-20. Built at a cost of Rs. 24,67,026 rupees, the gymnasium has several exercise machines which members of the public can utilise for improvement of their overall health. Earlier, in the morning, a review meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of the five districts of Garo Hills was held at the CM Secretariat in Dakopgre, Tura. Chief minister Conrad Sangma reviewed the law and order scenario in the Garo Hills region and also took details about the ongoing developmental works taking place in the region.