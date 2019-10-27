JAM for science graduates

By Ranjan K Baruah

Students at the graduation level want to study further in post graduation level and all those who are taking science subjects have challenges as there is less higher institution offering courses related to science subjects like Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS) and Physics (PH).

The institutions of repute in India which offer post graduation courses like Master of Science are Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Sciences. One may get admission into these reputed institutes having campuses in different parts of the country through and examination called JAM, or Joint Admission Test for MSc. In today’s edition we shall trey to understand more about JAM.

IITs and IISc are institutions of national importance and are well known the world over for quality education in engineering, science and technology and research in frontier areas.

The aim of IITs and IISc is to build a sound foundation of knowledge, pursue excellence and enhance creativity in an intellectually stimulating environment. The vibrant academic ambience and well-equipped research infrastructure of IITs and IISc motivate the students to pursue Research and Development careers in frontier areas of basic sciences as well as interdisciplinary areas of science and technology.

Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree etc. programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree Programmes at IISc for consolidating science as a career option for bright students. These postgraduate programmes at IITs and IISc offer high quality education in their respective disciplines, comparable to the best in the world. The curricula for these programmes are designed to provide opportunities to the students to develop academic talent leading to challenging and rewarding professional life.

JAM 2020 examination will be conducted online only and a candidate may appear either one test paper or two test papers by paying an additional fee for the second test paper.

Admitting institutions are IISc Bangalore, IITs in Bhilai, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Delhi, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati and Varanasi.

There are examination centres in different parts of the country including in different parts of the North East. Important dates for JAM 2020 —

Date of JAM 2020 Examination — February 9, 2020

Announcement of the Results of JAM 2020 — March 20, 2020

JAM 2020 test papers will be fully objective type with three papers Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ); Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Mock test question paper would be uploaded online very soon for the help and guidance of the appearing students. For further details related to JAM, aspirants may visit the official website and advertisements.

This year, IIT Kanpur is the organising institute for the examination. Though it is tough entrance exam but not impossible to crack. Students may prepare well after taking admission in graduation and work hard with planning to crack JAM. Aspirants may look at the previous year’s question paper and prepare for the same. The reservation policy is according to the government of India guidelines.

(The author is a career mentor, skill trainer and motivational speaker and can be reached at bkranjan@gmail.com or 8473943734 for any career related queries)