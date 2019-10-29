Action plan for Umkhrah, Umshyrpi

SHILLONG: Chairman of Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board CP Marak informed that Meghalaya State Rejuvenation Committee has prepared an action plan for the rejuvenation of the Wah Umkhrah and the Umshyrpi that was approved by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The action plan has assigned responsibilities to various government departments and local urban bodies.

As for the other rivers found in Shillong, he said that the rivers have not degraded resulting from high level of pollution and these rivers can be rejuvenated with little intervention.

Marak further informed that the state government will get a waiver of the Rs 1 crore fine imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The MSPCB chairman said that the state government will get waiver from

the fine imposed of Rs 50 lakh per stream per month by the NGT in view of the approval of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on the action plan prepared by the State Government to rejuvenate the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers.

With the CPCB approving the action plan of the committee, the penalty for the state will be waived off.