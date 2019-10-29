Meet to review drug policy on Nov 15

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment will meet the Social Welfare Department on November 15 to review the draft drug policy.

The committee had given the department three months to ready the content of the policy. The deadline ends on November 8.

The committee had earlier criticised the Social Welfare department for preparing the policy without consulting the police or the Law Department. It had said there was no point for the government to put in place a drug policy that is not vetted, shared or advised by line departments.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh, said on Monday the Health Department has submitted its report on the new building at Ganesh Das Hospital.

Lyngdoh said the report has a long list of requirements to make the building functional.