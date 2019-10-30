Ex-Supreme Court judge Venkatachala passes away

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) N. Venkatachala passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 90.

He enrolled as an advocate in the then High Court of Mysore in 1955. Justice Venkatachala had served as acting Chief Justice in the Karnataka High Court and then became a judge in the top court.

He was also former Karnataka Lokayukta, who was known for rapping corrupt officials and also ordered raids in many government offices during his tenure. He was reckoned to have filled fear in the corrupt.

He was a Supreme Court judge from July, 1992 to July, 1995.

Justice Venkatachala had complained of chest pain and then was rushed to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

Justice Venkatachala had a tenure of close to five years in the Lokayukta, where he was known to play active role and conducted the hearing of many cases in connection with misconduct and other complaints against public officials. He was born on July 30, 1930 in Mittur village in Kolar district of Karnataka.

IANS