National Disaster Reduction Day observed in state

Preparedness to prevent disasters

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGPOH/NONGSTOIN: As part of the National Disaster Reduction Day observation, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), East Khasi Hills on Tuesday organised activities which saw the participation of teachers and students of Nora Evalyn Secondary School, Synod Higher Secondary School, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, DNS Wahlang Higher Secondary School, Sein Jaintia Higher Secondary School and St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School.

The day began with a National Disaster Reduction students’ rally starting from Dorbar Hall, Mission Compound, Shillong and passed through Jaiaw and Mawkhar and culminated at the starting place. The other highlights of the day were extempore speech, slogan and quiz competitions.

Later in a day, M. B. Tongper, Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO, DDMA, East Khasi Hills attended the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest in the presence of P. Lyngba, DDMO, teachers and students.

Meanwhile, a programme was held at the Resubelpara Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Resubelpara, North Garo Hills, wherein a team of Civil Defence demonstrated mock drills on evacuation during earthquakes and First Aid to the students. Addressing the gathering, Deputy Commissioner & Chairman DDMA, North Garo Hills, S C Sadhu stressed on the importance of the roles and responsibilities of every individual during the course of disaster. Highlighting the two types of disasters which are man-made and natural, he said though the probability of natural disaster may not be predicted man-made disasters are often caused due to the consequences of human actions. He cited deforestation, soil erosion and flashfloods as few of the implications of human activities.

The DC therefore urged the participants who were young students to understand as to what their responsibilities are towards the environment and their roles during disasters.

On the other hand, the National Disaster Reduction Day was also observed in Ri Bhoi District at Parish Hall Nongpoh. The programme was organised by the office of the DDMA, Ri Bhoi District in collaboration with the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI).

The event was inaugurated by D.P Kharsati Additional Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District and Chief Executive Officer of Disaster Management. Others who attended the programme are K. Wanniang, District Disaster Officer, M. Langstieh, Assistant Professor, Disaster Cell MATI, E.War Quiz Master of the event and officials F.M Lakiang and V. A. Hynniewta among others. More than hundred students from eleven different schools of the district took part in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharsati expressed his appreciation to students for actively participating in the programme. He said that disaster was such that it could occur anytime in the form of earthquake, cyclone etc and mostly happen without warning and to minimize the death and loss, we need to plan a preparedness in order to respond to the consequences of any disasters.

Various competitions such as quiz, extempore speech, exhibition of models, essay, drawing and painting competition also conducted for students.

Observance of the National Day for Disaster Reduction was also organised by the DDMA, West Khasi Hills at Trysem Hall, Nongstoin.

The event witnessed participation of principals, teachers and students from different schools and colleges of Nongstoin Town.

Chief guest A.V.D. Shira, Additional Deputy Commissioner of West Khasi Hills, highlighted the importance of disaster management and emphasised on the need of active involvement of all stakeholders.

She said even in developed countries like America, Japan disasters have been a recurrent phenomena, the lesson learnt from world incidents is to expect the unexpected, mass preparation is important but self preparedness is of paramount importance.

Other highlights of the day was a song presented by Sib Singh Memorial Secondary School, prize distribution to the winners of essay, drawing & painting competition and best slogan competition.

As part of the observance, hundreds of students led by their principals and teachers organised rallies in and around Nongstoin Town area with placards bearing slogans on disaster preparedness and mitigation. A school mock drill on earthquake preparedness will also be organised at Sib Singh Memorial Government Secondary School on Wednesday.