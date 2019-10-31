Death toll of J-K workers up to six

SRINAGAR: A migrant labourer from West Bengal who was critically injured in the shooting by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday night, has died.

Five other labourers from the state were killed in the shooting, that took place as an European Union Parliamentary delegation was visiting the state.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said.

The injured labourer who died on Wednesday was identified as Zahoor ud Din.

Those killed in Tuesday’s attack were identified as Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh M. Rafiq, Sheikh Murnsulin, Sheikh Nizam ud Din and Mohd Rafiq Sheikh.

Security forces had rushed to the spot and thrown a cordon around the area, while a high alert was sounded.

The killing of the six labourers has provided the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and other political parties in West Bengal with an opportunity to attack the BJP claiming that the Narendra Modi government have failed to control the situation there.

The Congress, TMC and the CPI(M) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government of trying to hide the “real situation”, while the saffron party urged them to refrain from politicising a “terror attack”. (Agencies)