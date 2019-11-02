City gets ready for President

SHILLONG: Shillong is dressing up to welcome President Ram Nath Kovind to the state on Monday with roads, his convoy is likely to take, being given a facelift.

This is the President’s maiden visit to the state after assuming office on July 25, 2017.

East Khasi Hills SP (Traffic) informed that normal traffic flow will be affected on Saturday from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm due to mock drill which will be conducted in view of the visiting VVIP.

The same exercise will be carried out on November 4 from 9 am to 12 noon.

The President will attend the 16th convocation of NEHU as chief guest on November 4 after spending the night at Raj Bhavan on November 3.