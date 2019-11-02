Jharkhand polls from Nov 30

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday said assembly polls will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20 in Jharkhand, where opposition parties, mainly the Congress and the JMM, will make a determined bid to oust the BJP government headed by Raghubar Das.

Announcing the five-phased assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said here that the counting of votes will take place on December 23.

He told reporters that the polls to 81-member assembly will be held on November 30, December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The term of the state assembly ends on January 5, 2020. The assembly polls in the Naxalism-affected state were held in five phases in 2014 and 2009 as well, he said, responding to questions on why a shorter poll schedule was not announced. The CEC said that some of the seats are affected by Left Wing Extremism and the decision has been taken keeping it in mind. (PTI)