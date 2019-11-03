DSP to probe Jowai rape case

SHILLONG: Inquiry into the kidnapping and rape of a 14-year-old girl by a juvenile under Jowai police station will be conducted by the DSP.

According to the FIR, the accused dragged her to his car and took her to a remote place and raped her.

The incident took place on October 24 and the next day, the mother filed an FIR with the police. The girl named the accused and he was taken to a juvenile home. The mother alleged that the doctor at the Jowai Civil Hospital is yet to examine her daughter’s clothes and the police personnel at the Jowai police station were not compassionate.