Only fools will join BJP: Faleiro

SHILLONG: Congress MLAs were treated to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Luzinho Faleiro on Monday called Congress those MLAs who intend to shift allegiance to either the BJP or its allies, fools.

Addressing the press here, he said, “The center is ruining and killing democracy. The present government is ruining this state? And who are these fools who are going to join them?”

Dismissing the switching of allegiance as rumour, he said that he had met the MLAs and there was nothing as such happening.

“It is just rumour about some people who are trying to spread it because the ground under their foot is shaking up. They know they have nothing to offer to the public”, he said.

With the Congress planning agitational programmes, he was asked whether it is late to talk about BJP’s misrule since the party and its alliances are ruling the North Eastern states, Faleiro asserted that the BJP is using money power to get MLAs to join the saffron camp.

“Agenda of the BJP is not only to destroy the constitutional institutions, they are destroying democracy and the will of the people who elect the representatives and whom BJP is buying left, right and center by giving them inducement and money”, he said.

Faleiro argued that the level by which the BJP is standing will destroy democracy and said, “We appeal to the conscience of the people who are supporting the BJP alliances and NEDA, don’t allow to sell your soul for the sake of power, greed, pelf”.

Again, he brought up another argument wherein he cited that the Tenth Schedule is very clear about MLAs who intend to resign and defect as they stand disqualified till the end of the term. “Which fool will resign and wait till the end of the term?” he asked.

He denied about rift in the Congress party but when pointed out that there could not be smoke without fire, he said that he did not know where the smoke and the fire emanated but it was not from Congress’ camp.