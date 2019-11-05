Conrad reposes faith in youth to drive economy

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday placed his trust in the “young minds” to drive the country’s economy while egging them on to take a risk.

Speaking at the 26th Convocation of NEHU here on Monday, Sangma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to make India a five-trillion dollar economy.

“I know that we can achieve this goal. The government has a limited role and it can only frame policies and create the infrastructure. The economy will be driven by young minds and entrepreneurs,” the chief minister said.

Urging the young minds to take a risk, he said that this is the time that they can do things which can transform humanity forever while also raising concern over the environmental aspect and issues of climate change. “The young minds need to think about the changes that are happening around and we as a government feel it is important to create opportunities for them. The youth should take risks and try to do something that is going to transform humanity forever and that is a kind of challenge that I want to give each and every one of you here today”, he said.

He said the way people are going to do farming, protect rivers and forests is going to change.

“It will be a difficult task. These are the kind of things that the young needs to think about and work on. The whole world is going to change due to the change in climate,” he said.

Sangma said NEHU has been an educational hub to a lot of students of the region and its journey through the years has made a difference to the thousands who have studied here.

“Education has been a big priority for us, and as a government we will continue to focus on providing quality education right from primary level to the higher secondary level as well as higher and technical education”, he said.

“If you look at what’s happening in the world today, the economy is changing, the world is changing and the kind of job opportunities that were there, maybe five years back, may not be there in the coming years,” he said.

NEHU transformed lives: Guv

As one of the premiere institutes of the North East, NEHU has transformed the lives of the youths of the region, said Governor Tathagata Roy while speaking as the Guest of Honour at the convocation.

The governor said that as the Chief Rector of the university, he has had the opportunity to interact and deliberate with faculty members and students on various issues concerning the university to understand the challenges it faced in grooming the young minds in their pursuit of a better future. The university needs to incorporate the diversity of the needs of the society and to be relevant to the corporate world, said the governor as he felt there is a need to review and restructure the curriculum to enable the students to explore different avenues that are emerging today.