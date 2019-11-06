Man killed 10 in 2 yrs with ‘cyanide-laced prasadam’

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested a serial killer, who allegedly murdered 10 persons in the last two years by giving them cyanide-laced ‘prasadam’.

Vellanki Simhadri alias Shiva resorted to the killings in Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari districts between February 2018 and October 16, 2019.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Navadeep Singh announced the arrest of the serial killer at Eluru on Tuesday evening.

The police investigations revealed that after suffering losses in real estate business, Simhadri started cheating with claims of possessing supernatural powers.

He was conning people in the name of hidden treasure and precious stones and promising to double their gold. (IANS)