Western Bypass stares at delay

SHILLONG: Like every other project, the proposed Western Bypass is also set to be delayed as the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is still doing the feasibility study.

Officials informed that the earlier alignment was very close to Umiam Lake and hence the government asked NHIDCL to change it because of environmental concerns. As per the new alignment, the road will start from near Sumer in Ri Bhoi and end near the Sohpian Bypass. The two-laning with paved shoulder of the 42-Km project is estimated to cost of Rs 258.37 crore.