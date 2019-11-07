Global warming causing wild animals to give birth earlier

Researchers have found some of the first evidence that global warming is causing wild animals to give birth earlier in the year, a discovery that sheds more light on the impact of the climate crisis on wildlife.

The researchers, including those from the University of Edinburgh in the UK and the Australian National University, said that populations of the red deer present in the Isle of Rum in Scotland are undergoing genetic changes that have led to a rapid shift in the birth dates of offspring in recent years.

Earlier studies had shown that the deer have been giving birth earlier since the 1980s — at a rate of about three days per decade — due to warming temperatures, they said.

In the current study, the researchers revealed that these genetic changes are caused by Darwin’s theory of natural selection — the differential survival and reproduction of individuals due to differences in traits. (PTI)