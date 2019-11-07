Hek asks govt to seek central help for funds

SHILLONG: BJP leader and Health Minister AL Hek on Wednesday advised the state government to continuously push the Centre in order to ensure an undisrupted flow of funds for developmental projects.

Speaking to media persons here, Hek said that the BJP wants to bring all round development and in order to make that happen, the state needs to push the Centre constantly.

He said that as a national party, they are looking to provide equal rights and justice to people who are residing in the state.

“If we don’t pursue the matter, how will they give us funds. If a baby does not cry, the mother won’t give milk, similarly we should take up this mentality with the government of India in order to get more funds,” Hek said.

It may be mentioned that Meghalaya is heavily dependent on central funds for it to carry out mega developmental works and had earlier received a record sanction of Rs 321.88 crore under the Central Road Funds (CRF) and another record sanction of Rs 900 crore under the Pradhan Mantra Gram Sadak Yojna or PMGSY in 2018-19.

Earlier, the state used to receive Rs 80-90 crore under CRF. However, the state also lost the National Health Mission schemes as a penalty for not performing on various health parameters in 2018-19.

The opposition Congress had also attacked the NPP-led MDA coalition by stating that instead of taking about new initiatives for almost a year and a half, the state government should have made it a priority to resume working on pending developmental initiatives and infrastructures across the state as many of these have come to a complete standstill.