SIT files 4,700-page charge sheet in Chinmayanand case

Shahjahanpur (UP): The Special Investigation Team probing sexual harassment allegations against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand and a related extortion case filed a voluminous charge sheet on Wednesday in the two cases in a court here.

“The SIT has filed a 4,700-page charge sheet and case diary in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh,” Chinmayanand’s lawyer Om Singh told PTI. “We will study the charge sheet and the mobile call detail record,” the lawyer said. During the probe, the SIT recorded statements of 105 people and collected 24 physical and 55 documentary evidence.

The contents of the charge sheet were not immediately available as the probe team has to file a final report in form of an affidavit in a sealed cover in the Allahabad High Court on November 28.

Chinmayanand is lodged in the jail following the case lodged against him by the law student under section 376C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one’s position by a person in authority to “induce or seduce” a woman under his charge to have “sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape”. The four accused in the extortion case are the woman law student who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail. IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, who is heading the SIT, had said on Tuesday that BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit Singh have also been made accused in the extortion case. Chinmayamand, the law student, and some others were also brought to the court on Wednesday after the charge sheet was filed. The law student and her three male friends were booked under sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (disappearance of evidences) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The 72-year-old Chinmayanand also faces the charges of stalking under section 354 D, wrongful confinement under section 342 and criminal intimidation under section 506 of the IPC. (PTI)