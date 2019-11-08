Arunachal core group members to submit report on border haats

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr BD Mishra on Thursday asked the Core Group members to submit their report to the state Chief Secretary to expedite the process of making the Pangsau Pass Border haats in Changlang district functional at the earliest.

The Core Group, constituted by the governor had recently visited the land customs station at Moreh in Manipur for familiarization with the border trade system and practices being followed there.

“The Core Group led by the Assembly Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, MLAs Laisam Simai and Chou Zingnu Namchoom besides Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin called on the governor at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and apprised him regarding its findings and suggestions,” an official release said.

Mishra asked them to prepare a report, with due vetting by the state government and meet the Special Secretary Border Management in the Union Home Ministry to obtain necessary sanctions and orders for the early operation of the border trade point at Pangsau Pass.

He suggested that all formalities for Pangsau Pass border haats must be completed early so that the same could be opened by Chief Minister Pema Khandu before the commencement of the Pangsau Pass Festival in January next year. (PTI)