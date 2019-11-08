Johansson shows off tattoo

Actress Scarlett Johansson flaunted a huge back tattoo in strapless dress at a film premiere. The Hollywood actress donned a pearl pink and vibrant purple dress, which revealed a floral tattoo running down her back, reports mirror.co.uk. The outfit featured an embroidered floral design in shimmering embellishments and a zip-up feature which dominated the sweetheart-style neckline. A thick belt cinched in the star’s waist while the wrap-around skirt looked elegant with a subtle split. She teased a glimpse at her vast rose-detailed back tattoo above her dress as she turned around to pose at the premiere. According to Marie Claire, the tattoo of roses are a reference to the actress’ 3-year-old daughter Rose, who she had with ex-husband Romain Dauriac. (IANS)