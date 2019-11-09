Age-old Garo culture and tradition comes alive

Veteran musician deplores tradition losing sheen

TURA: Music is the soul of the Wangala, the harvest festival, which is celebrated every year at Asanang, West Garo Hills. And for a music enthusiast, Ringjeng T Sangma is the gem that one can find among the treasure pile.

Sangma, the 79-year-old ‘sarenda’ player, is from Selbalgre village that is about 2 km from Asanang. He learned to play the instrument from his brother-in-law and has been playing sarenda since he was a young man of 25.

Asked to play the ‘sarenda’ for the media, Sangma sat comfortably on a drum and performed his rendition of ‘sarenda’.

“I do not like guitar and I cannot play it either. The tradition is losing sheen and youths are into guitar. But if anyone is interested, I can always teach them and pass on my legacy,” says the elderly musician, adding that none in his family knows how to play the Garo instrument.

Though Sangma, who comes to the Wangala every year, does not have any disciples, he did a workshop last December that was organised by the Arts and Culture Department. This year, too, he will attend the workshop in Tura.

Sangma does not speak English and Roswell Marak, a participant, was the translator.

The band of girls carrying the drums, called dama in Garo, enthralled the audience with its performance.

The group is from Dongenggre village in West Garo Hills and is the winner of the 100 Drums Wangala for two consecutive years and is the only all-woman group to perform.

The group leader or dadigipa, Ranjak Ch Marak, is only 20 and has been playing for three years now. The second in command or ‘rikakgipa’, Lakchiti Sangma, has been playing drums for a long time. The group of five also has some members who can play the singga.

“We train in playing the drum before the Wangala. We also play on occasions in our village. We feel really happy to perform in the presence of so many eminent guests,” said the shy drum player.

All the members are followers of ‘Sonsarek’, the indigenous religion.

‘Dama’ is usually played by men but women, too, participate. The drums are heavy and Ranjak and her troupe were struggling to pick up the drum but once in control, they performed like masters.

Asked whether they feel superior playing among men, Ranjak blushed and said, “Of course.” The smiles on her troupe members’ faces were proof that they, too, agree.