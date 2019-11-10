Govt to help SHGs with branding, packaging

From Our Correspondent

TURA: In a major step aimed at boosting the women self help groups of the region, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said that the state government would play an active role in addressing the problem of packaging and branding being faced by them.

The chief minister, while visiting the Saras Fair at Rongram block, held alongside the 100 Drums Wangala Festival on Saturday, lamented that absence of good proper branding and packaging was reducing the value of the products being produced in Garo Hills.

“Garo Hills has so much of produce to export. Our food items are free of pesticide and completely organic but lack of branding is pushing down the price of the produce. We intend to change that by helping them to create value” said Conrad Sangma while addressing the members of the SHGs at the Saras Fair.

The chief minister who spent close to an hour visiting each and every stall at the fair gave valuable ideas on improving branding of the product.

He suggested that produce from Garo hills must make its way into the showcases at the airports, samples sent to dieticians and feedback registered back home to rectify any error.

“Our produce are fit for sale at airports and for export not just to other parts of the country but even the world. We only need to provide good packaging and branding,” said Conrad Sangma as he narrated to the gathering the feedback witnessed from neighbouring Bangladesh during his visit, this week.

He mentioned that there is a very strong demand for our produce in Bangladesh which can be further enhanced by bringing about a good packaging that would further raise the value of our products.

“From 2700 SHGs that were provided training and given financial assistance last year, this time we are targeting 15,000 SHGs in the state to raise their production,” said the chief minister while emphasizing on proper branding and packaging.

Despite constraints on quality packaging and enhancing the brand, dozens of SHGs at the Saras Fair recorded total sellout of their wares.

The chief minister was informed about the huge revenue generated by the SHGs during the four day event.

Rongram Block officials revealed that over Rs 12 lakh revenue was generated by the SHGs througj sale of goods during the four-day Saras Fair.