Need hospitals, not temples or mosques: Millennials

New Delhi: The unanimous verdict of the Supreme Court on the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case on Saturday has attracted mixed reactions from millennials across the country. While some of them hailed the verdict, others said that India could benefit from more hospitals instead of one more temple or mosque.

The Apex Court also directed the Centre to form within three months a trust which will build a temple at the disputed site.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the 7-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, a 5-member bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said in a unanimous judgement.

According to New Delhi-based Muskan Aggarwal (24), the true way to have ended this dispute would have been to give the land to no one religious sect but make a communally harmonious institute there.

“Though I believe that the disputed land is the birthplace of Lord Ram and Babar had invaded it but I feel that a school or a hospital should’ve been made there where people from all religious backgrounds all welcome,” Aggarwal told IANS.

“Most of the people demanding a temple or a mosque there wouldn’t even go there and the dispute is just because of arrogance, Aggarwal added.

Thirty-year-old Tariq Anwar from Uttar Pradesh said that everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict and hope for no future tussles. Let’s work together toward cooperation and brotherhood, he added.

“Now, lets concentrate on environmental pollution, unemployment and more,” he said.

“I respect the decision, for me, it is not about a community or religion, it was a land dispute and the possession has to be given to the rightful contender,” Gurugram-based Shaili Pandey told IANS.

“The right to decide what is to be built remains with the owner of the land. But yes India could be benefitted with one more hospital instead of one more temple,” Pandey said.

Hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict, 21-year-old Vishal Upadhyay, a youth activist, said that it is a historic day in Indian history.

“We have waited more than 130 years to see this day, many generations have perished and hundreds of young men have laid down their lives in this tussle. Justice to people of this country is delivered in true ways. This feeling of joy and contentment is just unexplainable,” he told IANS.

He added that this is the victory of India’s secularism and the judiciary and Supreme Court uphold the integrity and sovereignty of our Constitution.

“United we stand, Divided we fall,” he said.

“I appreciate the decision of the Supreme Court because more than what the decision is it was important that we have the decision because our former generation has wasted a lot of energy and time on the Ram Mandir issue,” Parteek Jain (24) from Bhopal told IANS.

He added that for more than 30 years it has been on the agenda of some political parties. After this, we will see something fresh coming from the Government.

“The youth will channelise its energy on something more productive rather than communal wars and religious sentiments,” he concluded. (IANS)