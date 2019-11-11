Cong wants Conrad to end EMRI impasse

SHILLONG: The state Congress has sought the help of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to resolve the crisis involving GVK-EMRI management and the employees.

The employees are on hunger strike demanding better service conditions.

The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress MLA, PT Sawkmie, said since Health Minister AL Hek is not able to resolve the issue, the chief minister should intervene so that the employees can resume work.

According to Sawkmie, Hek has already expressed his inability to resolve the issue by saying that it was a tussle between the management and employees. “In this context, the chief minister should intervene at the earliest, he said.