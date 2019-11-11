India eves beat WI in first T20

Gros Islet: Opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana hammered scintillating half-centuries as the Indian women’s team notched up a comfortable 84-run win over hosts West Indies in the first T20I here.

The 15-year-old Shafali and Mandhana shared a record 143-run opening partnership as India posted 185 for 4 in their stipulated 20 overs at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium here. The visitors then returned to restrict West Indies for 101 for 9 to complete the win on Saturday. Pacer Shikha Pandey (2/22), spin duo of Radha Yadav (2/10) and Poonam Yadav (2/24) claimed two wickets each, while both Deepti Sharma (1/15) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/21) accounted for one wicket.

Put into bat, Shafali, playing only her fifth T20I, smashed six boundaries and four sixes to notch up her maiden international half-century. Mandhana too matched her younger partner, smashing 11 fours in her 46-ball innings as India cruised to 102 for no loss in 10 overs. (PTI)