Meghalaya govt wants Amit Shah to consult NGOs on CAB

SHILLONG: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah may visit the state soon to inaugurate the Ri Bhoi police academy and the State Government is expecting that the Union Home Minister will use the opportunity to hold consultations with the stakeholders and NGOs here in Shillong over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Talking to media persons here, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma informed that the State Government had invited the Home Minister, Amit Shah to inaugurate the Ri Bhoi police academy for which letters were sent but the Ministry was yet to respond.

“ I presume when he visits the state, he would use the opportunity to discuss about CAB with political parties, NGOs, Government and other stakeholders ,” the Chief Minister said while laying importance on the fact that it is important to understand the concerns of the people about CAB as they may have specific issues.

“It is important to go into the details and the next step will be to discuss what those concerns,” he said while adding that the State Government wants to ensure that there is proper dialogue and discussions on the Bill so that the concerns of everyone could be heard.

Sangma also said that if the Union Home Minister did not visit the state, there was a possibility that a delegation of the stakeholders including NGOs and other might go to New Delhi to discuss about the matter.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had recently apprised the Union Home Minister that there was need for proper consultation and to engage with stakeholders to solicit opinion on CAB and according to a statement, the Home Minister expressed his willingness to meet all stakeholders to discuss and garner views on the subject and also told the state government to initiate steps to coordinate with the Centre in this regard.

As the Central Government intends to implement CAB, there is huge opposition to the move of the Government in the North Eastern states including Meghalaya