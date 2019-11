MUMBAI: The NCP, which is the third largest party in Maharashtra, on Monday night got an invite from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking it to express “willingness and ability to form government”, shortly after the Shiv Sena failed to submit the “requisite letter of support”.

The Sena is trying to form a non-BJP government in the state with the support of the Congress and the NCP. (PTI)