Man arrested for rape of minor in Tura

Rising cases of sexual assault in Garo Hills

TURA: Police in Tura have arrested a man who had been sexually assaulting a thirteen year old girl for the past couple of months in a locality in Tura.

The accused had been targeting the girl, who happened to know him, and committing sexual assault while threatening her if she revealed the happenings to anyone.

The young girl mustered up courage to narrate her ordeal to her family and her family quickly approached police and filed a complaint on Monday. The accused, identified as Kalseng R Marak of Aglanggre locality of Tura has since been arrested under the Protection of Children from sexual offences (POCSO) Act and sent to jail.

In the last one week as many as three rape incidents have been reported in the region revealing how unsafe young girls are.

A 15 year and a 7 year old girl were sexually assaulted in two separate incidents in the plain belt region of Phulbari in the first week of November. Both the accused rapists have since been arrested.