Biggest charity walk cancelled

Hong Kong: One of Hong Kong’s best-known charity events was cancelled Wednesday, organisers confirmed, as a result of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations in the city.

The 100-kilometre (62-mile) Oxfam Trailwalker, which stretches over the hills of the New Territories on the mainland side of the territory, had been due to go ahead on Friday, and usually draws around 5,000 competitors and their support teams.

But with demonstrations in the city showing no sign of stopping, organisers made a last-minute decision to pull the event.

“In light of recent developments, transportation issues, in order to ensure the safety of over 10,000 participants, support teams and volunteers, and after much deliberation, we have made the extremely difficult decision of cancelling this year’s Oxfam Trailwalker,” they said on their website. (PTI)