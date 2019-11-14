Prez appoints HC judge

SHILLONG: The President of India has appointed Wanlura Diengdoh as judge of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge.

The Supreme Court collegium had recently approved the elevation of judicial officer Wanlura Diengdoh as judge. Diengdoh joined judicial service in 2000 as additional district and sessions judge.

He had also held the post of Registrar General of Meghalaya High Court. It was only in November last year that another Khasi judge, Justice HS Thangkhiew, had been appointed as judge of the High Court.