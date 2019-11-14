Rymbui satisfied with ‘most improving’ status for M’laya

SHILLONG: The state may be languishing in the bottom four of the list of ‘best states for school education’, but Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui is taking heart from the fact that Meghalaya is among the top three in the ‘most improving state’ category for the last one year.

A recent report of Niti Aayog about the best states for school education placed the state only above Nagaland, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh with an overall performance score of 38.4 per cent.

“I agree that Meghalaya is in the bottom four, but if you see the ‘most improving state’ for the last one year, the state is in the top three. It is a work-in-progress and we are trying to do our best,” the education minister said.

Stating that many small and remote schools in the state sometimes pull the ranking down, he said that the government is trying to work out how to incentivize good and performing schools while taking action against the non-performing ones.

“We are very happy that this report has come out as it will be like a road map for us. Such studies should come out more often,” he said.

Stating that education has four pillars — proper policy, good curriculum, quality teachers and infrastructure — the minister said that the government needs huge amount of money to meet all the four requirements.

He also informed that in the last two years, the government has sanctioned more than Rs 25 crore to improve the facilities of primary schools all over the state.