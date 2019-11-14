Training on cyber security held in NGH

TURA: In a bid to familiarize the government officials of North Garo Hills district in dealing with computer technology and various offences associated with it, a two day training programme on Cyber Security & Cyber Crime was held at Circuit House in Resubelpara.The training was held on November 12 and 13 where resource persons from different departments sensitized the trainees on various aspects of cyber security and cyber crime.

On day one, resource person Bawanteinam Dkhar, DIA, NIC. Social Media & Cyber Bullying spoke on Basic of Computer & Networking and Emerging Technologies. Measures to safeguard and mitigate risks was brooded by Salchirik K Sangma, SDPRO, Dadenggre, Introduction to cyber security & its principles by Ravi K Sangma, DSP and Threats, Risks and Vulnerabilities were interpreted by P. Anjeli Marak, DDMO.

The sscond day saw lawyer Lasteen Marak making a presentation on Legal Framework while District Superintendent of Police Sacheng Marak briefed the trainees on Case study: Cyber Crime & terrorism, Cyber Security at workplace and safe banking.

The training was jointly organized by District Administration, NGH and Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute, Shillong.