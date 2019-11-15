Assembly Committee members hold meet on Women Empowerment

TURA: Members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment held a meeting with the NGOs and government officials of the districts of West, South and South West Garo Hills with regards to crime against women and children, trafficking of women, etc, here at the Circuit House on Friday.

Chairperson and MLA M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Member and MLA, H Shangpliang, Member and MLA Miani D Shira, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Ram Singh, Representatives of various NGOs of the district and government officials attended the meeting.

Initiating the discussion, the Chairperson and MLA M Ampareen Lyngdoh informed the gathering that the committee had come here to discuss the issues the women in general are facing and also to hear the grievances of the citizens of Tura town on all issues in relation to women empowerment. She also expressed her gratitude to all men present at the meeting saying that their very presence ensures their willingness to help and protect the rights of women of the society. Stating that even though the state is predominantly matrilineal in nature, she said that it is disturbing to hear frequent cases of rape and murder of women including minors being reported every now and then and trafficking of women that is taking place in our beautiful state and therefore, the committee had decided to find out why and what are the factors leading to this and the efforts of the district administration and NGOs to immediately address these issues.

Addressing during the meeting, Member and MLA H Shangpliang also shared his concern with regards to crime against women and inequality of women towards employment opportunities and other facilities like health care, etc provided by different centres in the state.

During the meeting, Member and MLA, Miani D Shira also raised the issue of Domestic violence in the region and said that these cases should be solved amicably but considering the seriousness of the case it needs to be reported and act according to law or can be reported to the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee Members on Women Empowerment directly.

While interacting with the NGOs, various members of the NGOs comprising of New Tura Development Forum, Women Organisations including Mother’s Union, Tura shared their grievances and highlighted different issues faced by them while dealing with these cases. Reverend Frithing Sangma who looks after the Woman Economic Development Society (WEDS) informed that most of the family does not want to report domestic violence cases to the police or One Stop Crisis Centre terming it as a family matter and due to which the violence against women continues in the society.

As per the information provided by the Officer in Charge, Women Police Cell, Tura G T Sangma there are 13 cases of domestic violence reported since the year 2014 till date and out of which 11 cases had been disposed and 2 cases are pending in district council and 1 case is in DC office court.

President, Mothers Union, Tura Balsa Sangma shared her experiences of dealing these cases and said that in one such case a minor of 13 years had been married to her step father and had been physically abused by the step father for years and now the case has been forwarded to the court. Program Manager from Bakdil Rakseng Marak also informed that few men are into gambling and drinking in the various areas which is a cause of concern and the womenfolk of the area is trying to control them by protesting their activities.

While discussing the facilities provided to the pregnant mothers in the hospital, the MCHO, Dr I M Sangma said that the 50 Bedded Maternity and Child Hospital caters to more than 100 patients and informed that Infant Mortality rate is quite high with 270 IMR in 2017-18 and 293 IMR in 2018-19 including teenage pregnancies.

After the meeting, the Chairperson and Committee members also visited the Maternity and Child Hospital, Tura, Observation Home for Girls at Ringrey, One Stop Crisis Centre at Tetengkol and Observation Home (Boys) at Araimile, New Tura.