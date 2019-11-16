Contentious CAB set for Parliament rerun

SHILLONG/ DELHI: The North East could be looking at days of unrest once again with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre set to push for the passage of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is aimed at granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries, in Parliament’s Winter Session starting from Monday.

The government has listed the bill in its items of business for the session, official sources said.

The North East had witnessed widespread and at times violent protests when the NDA government had introduced it in Parliament during its first term. The government failed to see the bill through due to vehement protests by opposition parties, which criticised it as discriminatory on religious grounds. The bill had lapsed following the dissolution of the last Lok Sabha.

The legislation seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan if they have fled their respective countries due to religious persecution.

It is apprehended that the North East, already reeling under illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, would suffer further if the bill is legislated.

Student organisations, political parties and socio-cultural bodies have been protesting on the grounds that it seeks to grant nationality to non-Muslims, mostly Hindus, who have come into India up to December 31, 2014, thereby nullifying the March 24, 1971 deadline as per the Assam Accord of 1985.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has said that the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, had assured him of holding consultations with all stakeholders on the CAB.

There is unanimity in the state that CAB is not good news with some suggesting that Meghalaya be left out of its purview.

The BJP and its Hindutva affiliates have insisted that minorities, of whom Hindus are in overwhelming numbers, from these countries should be granted Indian citizenship.

The session is scheduled to be held between November 18 and December 13. (With PTI inputs)