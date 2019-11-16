GHADC chief’s case moves to Lokayukta

RTI activist withdraws PIL from high court

TURA: The corruption cases leveled against several GHADC MDCs have now reached the doorsteps of former chief executive member and current Chairman Denang T Sangma with RTI activist Nilberth Ch Marak withdrawing his PIL against him to move the Lokayukta Court for an investigation.

RTI activist Nilberth had in 2018 filed a PIL in the Meghalaya High Court against current GHADC Chairman Denang T Sangma accusing him of misappropriating central funds meant for development works in his Williamnagar constituency.

“With the Lokayukta Court now in operation we have withdrawn the High Court PIL today (Friday) and decided to file a fresh case with the anti-graft court,” informed Nilberth’s lawyer P T Sangma.

According to the advocate, Nilberth had field an RTI in 2018 seeking details from the district council on the implementation of projects under the current chairman Denang T Sangma in his home constituency of Williamnagar.

“A total of 46 projects worth Rs 3 Crore, 35 lakh 40,339/- was released for the Williamnagar constituency where 46 developmental works were suppose to be taken up.

However, it was found that only 18 projects were partially done while 15 other works never took off even though all the money had been withdrawn,” revealed the RTI activist.

The projects were part of the central government’s one time release of funds amounting to Rs 100.71 Crores to the GHADC.

Several other MDCs, including former deputy CEM Augustine Marak are already under investigation for misappropriation of funds worth crores of rupees.

Interestingly, what was ironic in the entire scheme of things was the manner in which some senior GHADC officials participated in the misappropriation by giving clearance and utilization certificates.

“When we filed the RTI they gave us all the details and even provided utilization certificates to show that work was successfully completed at all the site. So we decided to visit the sites and found the truth,” narrated Nilberth Marak.