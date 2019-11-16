GVK gets 15 days to resume service

SHILLONG: The state government on Friday served the pre-termination notice to GVK EMRI 108 Ambulance service since the essential services have been affected for a long time now.

Health Secretary Pravin Bakshi on Friday said that EMRI had made a representation for pre-closure with mutual agreement and the government gave enough time for reconciliation but nothing worked out.

So now, a 15-day notice for rectification and resumption of services has been given failing which a 30-day notice for termination would be issued.

The GVK EMRI has also been directed to immediately hand over the ambulances to the department so that these may be manned by regular health facilities to cater to patients.

After the pre-termination notice, the government would issue final termination notice to the firm in December and from January1, the services would be totally withdrawn.

“This time, November 15-30 is for correction of the disruption and interruption of services,” Bakshi said.

The decision to issue pre-termination notice was taken in a meeting about a week ago which was chaired by Health Minister AL Hek, who has so far held two meetings with EMRI union members and some NGOs, who came to discuss on their behalf, and the GVK EMRI management.

Though GVK EMRI had requested for pre-closure by mutual consent but it could not be entertained due to technical and legal issues involved.