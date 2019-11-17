In Letter & Spirit

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article, ‘Taming wild waters’, which was published on November 10. It is good to know that a new-age sport is being promoted in the state and that local talents are being trained for national and international competitions. That the state do not have a team of professional kayakers till date despite the state having the natural resource is surprising. Another surprise is that none of the successive governments saw the potential of kayaking not just as a sport but also in the tourism sector. The local association that has taken up the responsibility to promote the sport at the expert level here should be lauded because challenges of promoting such an expensive sport and training youths in villages are humongous.

It is also immensely laudable that Australian kayaker Ian Vincent realised the potential of the white waters here and came all the way to Meghalaya for the love of the sport. Local authorities and the government should offer as much help as possible so that Vincent can train more locals and the state can make the most of the expert kayaker’s dedication towards the sport.

Thanking you

Gavin Kharshandy

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article, ‘Soccer service’, which was published on November 3. Sankidaroi Sajem, who has become the first international blind football referee from the state, has rightly pointed out that women’s football in our country needs as much attention, if not more, as men’s football. The FIFA ranking of the Indian women’s football team is far better than the men’s team. But there is not much promotion for women. Many of the women’s leagues are not even telecast. The All India Football Federation should do more to popularise women’s football in particular and football in general. Proper infrastructure, regular leagues and right promotion will help the sport grow and encourage more women talents to come up. The northeastern states should have more leagues and build state-of-the-art facilities. More institutes like the Sports Authority of India should come up where talented but underprivileged girls and boys can be trained and educated. Sponsors need to see beyond cricket and profits and should do their best for the love of football.

Thanking you

JL Shaw

To Sunday Shillong,

This is in reference to the article, ‘Artists’ residency bridges cultural gap…’, which was published on November 3. The initiative by Picasso Pupils is commendable as it provides a platform to local artists who are struggling to get a foothold. However, such prominent platforms should also be used to highlight the problems in the local art market. In a recent article published in your esteemed newspaper, it was pointed out that the state does not have a state-of-the-art gallery. How can art and artists thrive without a space of their own? The entire fraternity should come together to demand for better facilities. There are quite a number of renowned artists in the state and many have the potential to be a name one day. So the authorities concerned should look into the matter and do the needful.

Thanking you

Anonymous