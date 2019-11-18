BBCI Awards USTM for Outreach Contribution

GUWAHATI: Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) here on Monday

awarded the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for its contribution towards various outreach activities of the cancer institute. The award was given on the occasion of the 46 th Foundation Day celebration of BBCI. It was received by Dr Balendra K Das, Director

Administration, USTM and Ms Mehjabeen Rahman, Principal Secretary, USTM in the presence of Kuladhar Saikia, IPS, Director General of Police Assam, Ms Dily Barn, Director of Cancer Relief India.

The award was handed over by Dr A C Kataki, Director, BBCI.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam DGP Kuladhar Saikia appreciated BBCI’s gesture of honouring institutions for their contribution to the society by way of helping cancer patients, mainly those who come from remote rural areas of the region for treatment in the hospital.

It may be mentioned that USTM has been working in collaboration with BBCI and also opened a “Help Desk” for patients at Dr B. Borooah Cancer Institute on 12 th April, 2018 and an MoU for cancer research was also signed between USTM and BBCI on the same day. Currently, MSW students

of USTM are facilitating patients’ navigation and guidance at the BBCI premises, helping patients to participate in cancer screening camps organized by BBCI as well as facilitating patients’ interaction in OPD along with consultants.