HSPDP opposes bill

SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) met the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to submit a representation opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. It may be mentioned that the Union government has listed the CAB for the winter session in the Parliament.

The leaders expressed concern that the BJP will reintroduce and pass the CAB in the Parliament. The HSPDP is of the opinion that if the Union government reintroduces the bill, a clause that Meghalaya is exempted from the application of this bill is needed to be inserted.

The party is of the opinion that the eligibility criterion to grant citizenship to these illegal migrants is unreasonable and unlawful. The bill has no explanation as to the inclusion of this clause which is prima facie unconstitutional and as such will fail the test of reasonability contained in Article 14 (Right to Equality) of the Constitution and corrupting the basic concept of secularism. The regional political party maintained that allowing illegal migrants will change the demographic structure and the unique identity of the indigenous tribal population in Meghalaya.

Sixth Schedule

The HSPDP also sent a proposal to the Chief Minister on the amendment of the Sixthparliament Schedule in which the party expressed its concern on the need to amend Paragraph 12A (b) of the schedule.

The party resolved to suggest the government to send a government resolution to the committee constituted for the amendment of the Six Schedule, to delete the word “president” and replace it by the word “governor” in its place.

It may be mentioned that till date under Paragraph 12 (b) the Governor of Assam has the power to notify and direct that any Act of Parliament shall not apply to an Autonomous District or an Autonomous Region in Assam or shall apply to such region, district or any part thereof subject to such exceptions or modifications as he may specify in the notification and any such direction may be given so as to have retrospective effect.

The HSPDP noted that there are several Central Acts and Rules which affect the unique identity, cultural, land tenure and demographic structure of the state.

The party stated that in the past the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has passed resolution urging the President of India to exempt applicability of the Conservation of Forest Act, 1980 and the MMDR Act, 1957. But the same has been turned down by the President of India. “The Legislation like the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 if passed and becomes a law, needs to be exempted from Meghalaya. Hence, we need such power to be given to the Governor instead of the President”, the party stated.