Rajapaksa sworn in as Lanka’s Prez

Sri Lanka will be friendly with all nations, but neutral in matters among int’l powers: Gotabaya

Colombo: Gotabaya Rajapaksa was on Monday sworn in as Sri Lanka’s seventh President at an ancient Buddhist temple, a venue chosen to reflect the massive mandate he got from the Sinhalese majority, as he vowed to protect all communities while giving foremost priority to Buddhism.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Ruwanweli Seya, a stupa and a hemispherical structure containing relics and considered sacred to Buddhists all over the world, in the ancient north central town of Anuradhapura, around 200 kms from the national capital Colombo. Rajapaksa is the first president to be sworn in outside Colombo.

Clad in immaculate white, Rajapaksa, 70, signed the official document in the presence of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya at the auspicious time of 11:49 am after being administered the oath by the president’s secretary Udaya R Seneviratne. In a short speech, he thanked the powerful Buddhist clergy in the country for backing his presidential bid. He also thanked the Sinhala-majority people for electing him. “I knew I would win the presidency with support coming only from the Sinhala majority. I told the minorities to join me. I did not receive their support. But I will make sure that I will be president for everyone,” he said. Rajapaksa said he would protect all communities while giving foremost position to Buddhism. His selection of the venue, the Ruwanwelisaya stupa and a hemispherical structure containing relics, is one of the eight most prominent Buddhist shrines and in line with the massive mandate he won form the island’s Buddhist majority.

The stupa which is considered sacred to Buddhists all over the world was built by King Dutugemunu in the 140 B.C., who reigned over the country after defeating Tamil King Elara. Rajapaksa was credited for ending the military campaign of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) who ran a 30-year war to create a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east of the island.

Rajapaksa is the younger brother of the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa who was a special guest at the ceremony.

Rajapaksa delivered a measured speech, saying his country will maintain friendly ties with all nations and remain neutral in matters involving international powers so as to stay out of conflicts.

The 70-year-old controversial wartime defence secretary’s statement is of importance as Sri Lanka has historically been an important commercial hub along the maritime routes due to its strategic position in the Indian Ocean, where China is increasingly making its inroads, raising concerns in India. (PTI)