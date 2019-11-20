Conrad launches Demo ATM mobile vans in Tura

TURA: In a first for the state, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday launched the Demo ATM Mobile Vans of the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank, Ltd one each for Shillong, Jowai and Tura which will help the people to check their balance, get a mini statement, transfer and withdraw money, bill payments and recharge can be done through this mobile ATM Van.

The launch took place during the conclusion of the 66th All India Cooperative Week Celebration held at Police Parade Ground in Tura.

It may be mentioned that the nationwide celebration was started on 14th November, 2019 in Shillong on the main theme ‘Role of Cooperatives in New India’ with an aim to generate cooperative awareness among the masses. The topic for the day is “Financial Inclusion, Technology Adoption and Digitalization through Cooperatives”. The programme was organized by the Department of Cooperation, Government of Meghalaya, Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd., and State Level Cooperative Federations, Meghalaya.

Addressing the gathering Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that Cooperative plays an important role in uplifting the economy of the country and also act as an agent of change by providing livelihood economic activities to the people of the region. Seeing the commitment of the people of the region who are ready to face challenges in order to change their lifestyle, the government is also keen to support their various activities through these cooperative societies. He also urged the concerned officials to identify committed cooperative members and document and highlight their success and achievement which will help to motivate others as well as strengthen the cooperative movement in the country in general and state in particular.

Further, the Chief Minister informed that the state had received Rs. 700 crore from the World Bank to start a New Tourism Cooperative Society which will cover about 200 villages in the state and out of which half the amount would be spent for other infrastructure while the remaining amount will be spent for the development of the Cooperative Societies in the rural areas.

During the concluding function, the Chief Minister also felicitate the Garo Hills Cooperative Cotton Ginning and Oil Mills Ltd, Phulbari as one of the cooperatives from Meghalaya which represented the state during the India International Cooperatives Trade Fair, 2019 at New Delhi and achieved the IICTF Award of Excellence for Exemplary Performance in favour of the State.

Others who spoke on the occasion were Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, Cooperation Department, Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura Ram Singh, M Syiem, Chairman, MCAB Ltd., and Devita Momin, Chairperson, Tura Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd.

Exhibition cum sale of products made by the cooperative societies of the state was also displayed during the concluding function of the Cooperative Week celebrations where cooperative societies from Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills region participated. Tourism Cooperative Societies from Khasi Hills region also participated during the function.