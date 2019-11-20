EJH police seize 95 coal-laden trucks

SHILLONG: East Jaintia Hills police have seized close to a hundred unclaimed coal-laden trucks in the past one week in a clear indication that attempts are on to illegally transport coal in defiance of the Supreme Court restrictions.

East Jaintia Hills SP Vivekananda Singh said that joint teams of the administration and police conducted multiple raids during the past one week and 95 unclaimed coal trucks were seized from various locations.

Informing that seven separate cases have been registered, he said efforts were on to identify the owners, drivers and handymen of the vehicles besides the coal.

“We will take action against them as per the Indian Penal Code, MMDR Act and other relevant laws”, he said.

It may be mentioned that the MDA government has been under fire from NGOs and Opposition parties ever since it took charge for failing to control the illegal mining and transportation of coal in the state.

In the last one year or so, hundreds of trucks have been seized from different parts of the state while trying to illegally transport coal.