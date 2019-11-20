Shylla meets Ramdas Athawale

SHILLONG: Meghalaya’s Minister of Social Welfare, Kyrmen Shylla on Wednesday met the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Shylla appraised the Union Minister about the developmental works in the state of Meghalaya and also discussed regarding the future plans and projects for the state concerning his Ministry.

The Union Minster, Ramdas Athawale expressed his willingness to contribute further to the growth of Meghalaya and offered all possible support to the state government.

Shylla on his arrival here termed the meeting as a positive one.