Stay-off-the-road protest passes off peacefully in city

SHILLONG: The second day of stay- off- the- road protest called by Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and North East Forum of Indigenous People evoked mixed response in the city but remained peaceful.

The protest was called from Monday night against the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The NESO also staged a sit-in demonstration in the city against the CAB on Monday.

On Tuesday night, miscreants burnt tyres on the area near the bridge at Zig Zag road leading to Rhino point.

Earlier on Monday night, a group of masked miscreants had pelted stones at a civilian’s car in Nongthymmai resulting in damage to the vehicle.

During a visit to certain parts of the city on Tuesday night, it was seen that the vehicles were plying normally but the number was less. Local taxis were available for people at Khyndailad and vendors carried out their business as usual.

However, commercial establishments downed their shutters early. Police personnel were deployed in different parts of the city to prevent any untoward incidents.