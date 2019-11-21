2022 Games catalyst for reaching greater heights in sports: Banteidor

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: The first two-day National Games Outreach Summit 2019 hosted by Meghalaya State Olympic Association in collaboration with Department of Sports & Youth Affairs concluded in the city on Wednesday.

The objective of the Summit was to bring all stake holders in a single forum, to discuss common related issues and solutions.

The summit was inaugurated by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma. The sports minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh in his speech lauded the performances of the athletes representing the state at National & International championships and stated that National Games would be a catalyst for them to achieve greater heights in their respective disciplines. A message was also received from Dr. Narendra Druv Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association, wishing the MSOA and the Government of Meghalaya all success in its endeavor and suggested that such initiatives be conducted on an annual basis so as to achieve the objectives. The two day event saw 8 panel discussions, ranging from developing champions, equipping athletes, policies, collaboration, infrastructure, involvement of corporates involvements through CSR through sports, sustainable development of community & school through sports program, use of technology in sports. During the Summit three MoUs were signed. The first MoU was signed between YES Bank and Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) represented by Nikhil Sahni, Group President – Government & MNC Corporate Banking and Knowledge Banking and John F Kharshiing, Working, President, MSOA, Sahni stated that, “YES BANK is pleased to partner with the Meghalaya State Olympic Association for extending its dedicated Sports Banking and Strategic Government advisory services to support development of sports and tourism sectors in the state, with a focus on upcoming National Games 2022 and Summer Olympic Games.”

The second MoU was signed between, National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS), Ministry of Defence, and Meghalaya Sports Climbing and Mountaineering Association (MeSCMA) where in it was agreed both parties would pursue various avenues for co-operation including promotion of adventure tourism & Sports avenue under Meghalaya in collaboration with NIMAS.

The third MoU was signed between Silver Lining Group and Meghalaya Basketball Association sponsorships & support.