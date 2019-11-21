Imposter apprehended by job seekers in Nongpoh

NONGPOH: A fraudster who used to dupe gullible job-seekers by government jobs in lieu of cash was apprehended from Nongpoh in Ri Bhoi District. Armos Pasam hailing from Pathajuri of Karbi Anglong District of Assam was apprehended by the aggrieved job seekers from Nongpoh area on Thursday and handed him over to Nongpoh Police Station.

It may be mentioned, Armos Pasam who is also a temporary resident of Nongthymmai Lawjynriew, Shillong was earlier arrested in 2016 by the Jowai Police for duping several peoples in the name of providing them government jobs in lieu of cash

The fraudster has been duping several innocent youths from Nongpoh area by giving false promises of employing in All India Radio and other government departments using fake and forged documents such as appointment letters and others.

Later, a joint FIR has also been filed against this fraudster by the six local job seekers, seeking stringent legal action against this person.