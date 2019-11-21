Visually challenged JNU students protest over fee hike

New Delhi: Visually challenged students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday protested outside the old police headquarters here against the alleged lathicharge by the force on differently abled students of the varsity protesting hostel fee hike.

The students later submitted a memorandum of demands to the police and were assured that their complaints will be looked into. The students met Delhi Police PRO and DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa and apprised him of the “instances of lathicharge and manhandling” of differently abled students during the protests on Monday, the minutes of their meeting said.

The Delhi Police assured the students that their allegations will be enquired and proper steps would be taken.

Shashi Bhushan Pandey, a differently abled student, had alleged he was lathicharged even after he told police that he is visually challenged. He had said policemen even told him, “If you are blind, why are you even here at the protest.”

“They have given us a memorandum with their demands. We have heard their allegations. We have told them that it will be enquired and proper steps would be taken”, Randhawa told.

After the meeting, Gunjan Kumari, a representative from the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Visually Challenged Students Forum said they were “satisfied to an extent”.

HRD Ministry-appointed panel to visit JNU

A high-power committee constituted by the HRD Ministry will visit the JNU campus on Friday to meet the students and find a solution to the current issues concerning the university, officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) office-bearers met the committee members at Shastri Bhawan here. The students have been agitating for over three weeks, demanding rollback of a recent hostel fee hike. (PTI)