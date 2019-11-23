News Capsule

Finale

The grand finale of ‘NE Body Can Sing, season IV, a western music solo competition will be held on Saturday, at 3.

IGNOU

IGNOU regional centre held an in-house celebration of the 34th IGNOU Foundation Day recently where Mark Laitflang Stone, Founder of Avenues, Shillong was the guest of honour.

Photo exhibition

To commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and pay tribute to the contribution of its founding fathers, the High Court of Meghalaya is holding a photo exhibition, in the High Court premises on 26 November, from 2 pm- 5pm.

Trial run

A ‘Trial run of New GST Return System’ in form Annexure-I and Annexure-II will be held in the office of the Superintendent of Taxes, Tura Circle-II, Tetegaja, on November 27 from 11am onwards.